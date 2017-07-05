Shooting under investigation on Decker Blvd.

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning on Decker Boulevard.

Deputies were called to the report of the shooting in the 1600 block of Decker, just off I-77. At least one person was shot. The victim's status has not been released.

Investigators have not released released details.

If you know anything that could lead to an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

