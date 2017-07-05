Shooting under investigation on Decker Blvd.

Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
The prime danger from the U.S. viewpoint is the prospect of North Korea pairing a nuclear warhead with an ICBM. The latest US intelligence assessment is that the North probably does not yet have that capability.More >>
A special counsel probe of Russia and the 2016 U.S. elections could also renew focus on the intertwining of Russia's criminal operatives and its intelligence services.More >>
Residents in Newberry hoping to see fireworks Tuesday night to celebrate the Fourth of July will have to wait just a little longer.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning on Decker Boulevard.More >>
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.More >>
A new law requires every police officer in South Carolina to be trained in recognizing mental illness and de-escalating confrontations with people who are manic, not malicious.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man following an alleged hostage incident early Tuesday morning.More >>
Dry air has decided to stick around Wednesday and perhaps Thursday as well.More >>
Columbia Police are investigating a shooting downtown early Wednesday.More >>
