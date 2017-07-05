Heat indexes 100+ degrees this week

Dry air has decided to stick around Wednesday and perhaps Thursday as well. This means less coverage of afternoon thunderstorms and the hottest temperatures we’ve seen all summer.

Highs could reach the upper 90s with a heat index near 105° this gets to be dangerous heat if you spend a prolonged time outside during the afternoon.

Dry air will be replaced with more moisture by Friday as a weak cold front tries to move into the state during the weekend and high pressure returns muggy Gulf air over the Southeast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highs upper 90s (Heat index 101°-105°)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms, Highs upper 90s (Heat Index 101°-105°)

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, 30% chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs middle 90s (Heat Index near 100°)

