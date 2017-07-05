CPD investigating overnight shooting

Columbia Police are investigating a shooting downtown early Wednesday.

Police say one person shot at the intersection of Park Street and Elmwood Avenue Wednesday morning. The victim was taken to the hospital where the a condition has not been released.

CPD officers are on scene, investigating a shooting incident at the 1000 block of Elmwood Ave. There will be more updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/MMkFWrM2wd — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 5, 2017

Police have not released any other details, including a description of the gunman.

If you know anything about the shooting that can help officers make an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

