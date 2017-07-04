Annual fireworks show draws thousands to St. Matthews

Despite the threat of storms Tuesday night, some people managed to get their dose of fireworks in for the Fourth of July holiday.



St. Matthews annual fireworks show went on a little earlier due to the threat of rain. The event drew thousands out to the St. Matthews ball field.



“Some of my friends that have been here before have said it’s getting bigger and bigger all the time,” said Lupe Delacruz of Elloree, “and we just decided to come here again and it’s tremendous.”

In over 10 years, organizers say the fireworks show has gone from a small event at an area nursing home to one that attracts people from Calhoun County and beyond.



“I’ve been to big city shows that aren’t as good as this so it’s really nice,” said Barbi Rahn, who is vacationing with her family from Savannah, Georgia.



The annual fireworks show in St. Matthews is made possible each year thanks in large part to private donations.

