Annual fireworks show draws thousands to St. Matthews

Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
The HIV-positive man worked at four Maryland schools as a teacher's aide and track coach.More >>
The HIV-positive man worked at four Maryland schools as a teacher's aide and track coach.More >>
One officer took the spray from the man, who then lunged forward and slapped the officer in the face.More >>
One officer took the spray from the man, who then lunged forward and slapped the officer in the face.More >>
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.More >>
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.More >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.More >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.More >>
Despite the threat of storms Tuesday night, some people managed to get their dose of fireworks in for the Fourth of July holiday.More >>
Despite the threat of storms Tuesday night, some people managed to get their dose of fireworks in for the Fourth of July holiday.More >>
While many people spent Independence Day grilling out and spending time with their families, Nikki Haley was dealing with other pressing matters.More >>
While many people spent Independence Day grilling out and spending time with their families, Nikki Haley was dealing with other pressing matters.More >>
A Marine video shows machine gun fire, tanks, grenade launchers and other weapons providing plenty of bombs bursting in air, and rocket’s red glare. There also is music accompanying the sights and sounds.More >>
A Marine video shows machine gun fire, tanks, grenade launchers and other weapons providing plenty of bombs bursting in air, and rocket’s red glare. There also is music accompanying the sights and sounds.More >>
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.More >>
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.More >>
Residents in Newberry hoping to see fireworks Tuesday night to celebrate the Fourth of July will have to wait just a little longer.More >>
Residents in Newberry hoping to see fireworks Tuesday night to celebrate the Fourth of July will have to wait just a little longer.More >>
A military mom was reunited just in time for daughter’s big birthday and the Fourth of July.More >>
A military mom was reunited just in time for daughter’s big birthday and the Fourth of July.More >>
People are now petitioning against a plan to transform the South Carolina State House grounds.More >>
People are now petitioning against a plan to transform the South Carolina State House grounds.More >>
SCDNR is patrolling lakes across the state to ensure a safe and happy Fourth of July.More >>
SCDNR is patrolling lakes across the state to ensure a safe and happy Fourth of July.More >>