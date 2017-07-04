Twitter reacts after Haley tweets about N. Korea meetings

Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
A military mom was reunited just in time for daughter’s big birthday and the Fourth of July.More >>
A military mom was reunited just in time for daughter’s big birthday and the Fourth of July.More >>
A man injured by fireworks was transported to a trauma facility. One of his neighbors says he heard the explosion, followed by the victim's screams.More >>
A man injured by fireworks was transported to a trauma facility. One of his neighbors says he heard the explosion, followed by the victim's screams.More >>
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.More >>
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.More >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.More >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.More >>
While many people spent Independence Day grilling out and spending time with their families, Nikki Haley was dealing with other pressing matters.More >>
While many people spent Independence Day grilling out and spending time with their families, Nikki Haley was dealing with other pressing matters.More >>
A Marine video shows machine gun fire, tanks, grenade launchers and other weapons providing plenty of bombs bursting in air, and rocket’s red glare. There also is music accompanying the sights and sounds.More >>
A Marine video shows machine gun fire, tanks, grenade launchers and other weapons providing plenty of bombs bursting in air, and rocket’s red glare. There also is music accompanying the sights and sounds.More >>
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.More >>
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.More >>
Residents in Newberry hoping to see fireworks Tuesday night to celebrate the Fourth of July will have to wait just a little longer.More >>
Residents in Newberry hoping to see fireworks Tuesday night to celebrate the Fourth of July will have to wait just a little longer.More >>
A military mom was reunited just in time for daughter’s big birthday and the Fourth of July.More >>
A military mom was reunited just in time for daughter’s big birthday and the Fourth of July.More >>
People are now petitioning against a plan to transform the South Carolina State House grounds.More >>
People are now petitioning against a plan to transform the South Carolina State House grounds.More >>
SCDNR is patrolling lakes across the state to ensure a safe and happy Fourth of July.More >>
SCDNR is patrolling lakes across the state to ensure a safe and happy Fourth of July.More >>
America, get your grills out, and rest in the assurance that Joey Chestnut, the granite rock that is America, once again is world champion in the Nathan's Famous Hotdog eating contest.More >>
America, get your grills out, and rest in the assurance that Joey Chestnut, the granite rock that is America, once again is world champion in the Nathan's Famous Hotdog eating contest.More >>