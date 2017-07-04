Twitter reacts after Haley tweets about N. Korea meetings

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, before the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing: 'Advancing U.S. Interests at the United Nations'. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

While many people spent Independence Day grilling out and spending time with their families, Nikki Haley was dealing with other pressing matters.

On Tuesday, the former governor of South Carolina tweeted about being in meetings “all day” after recent events that took place in North Korea.

Spending my 4th in meetings all day. #ThanksNorthKorea — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) July 4, 2017

After a little over three hours, Haley’s tweet received more than 6,000 replies and over 1,000 retweets. Many of the reactions to the post reminded Haley that she wasn’t the only one working on the Fourth of July.

While I appreciate your service to our nation, perhaps you should be thanking the nearly 200,000 US troops serving overseas on #FourthOfJuly — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) July 4, 2017

I just saw an ambulance go down my street. Doubt they'd be all, "Thanks, stroke patient," or whatever situation they're facing on the 4th. — Jim Hollifield (@jim_hollifield) July 4, 2017

I don't doubt she supports the troops but if this is humor given the world we live in, it was an inappropriate remark. — Ateacherfirst (@AuntieTeaches) July 4, 2017

Did you think being the United States ambassador to the United Nations was a 9-5 job with holidays off? — Dave Hogg ?? (@Stareagle) July 4, 2017

Here, I've got one pic.twitter.com/ZHMUBLj7Da — Tsarina Of Snark (@TsarinaOfSnark) July 4, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.