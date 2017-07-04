Twitter reacts after Haley tweets about N. Korea meetings - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Twitter reacts after Haley tweets about N. Korea meetings

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, before the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing: 'Advancing U.S. Interests at the United Nations'. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, before the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing: 'Advancing U.S. Interests at the United Nations'. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

While many people spent Independence Day grilling out and spending time with their families, Nikki Haley was dealing with other pressing matters.

On Tuesday, the former governor of South Carolina tweeted about being in meetings “all day” after recent events that took place in North Korea.

After a little over three hours, Haley’s tweet received more than 6,000 replies and over 1,000 retweets. Many of the reactions to the post reminded Haley that she wasn’t the only one working on the Fourth of July.

