Law Enforcement Officers' Fireworks Spectacular in Newberry postponed until Saturday

Fireworks are a big deal for the Fourth of July. Here are the rules and regulations for South Carolina. (Source: Raycom Media)

Residents in Newberry hoping to see fireworks Tuesday night to celebrate the Fourth of July will have to wait just a little longer.

Officials postponed the Law Enforcement Officers’ Fireworks Spectacular until Saturday, July 8, due to weather and safety concerns.

"The pyro-technician has called it due to lightning in the area," the statement said. "State electricity is dangerous for the firing mechanism."

The event is still slated to take place at Mike Ware Field at Newberry High School around 9 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.