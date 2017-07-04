Thornwell, Dozier set to face off in NBA debuts Friday

One of Columbia’s favorite sons will continue his basketball career in the NBA.

One of Columbia’s favorite sons will continue his basketball career in the NBA.

After battling each other on the practice floor as Gamecocks in Columbia for the last two years, PJ Dozier and Sindarius Thornwell will face each other for the first time as NBA opponents.

The two former USC guards are set to do battle on Friday when Dozier and the Los Angeles Lakers take on Thornwell and the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA Summer League duel.

Thornwell, a native of Lancaster, S.C., was taken initially in the second round as the 48th overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks before the Clippers traded for him following the selection.

Dozier went undrafted in this year’s NBA Draft, but the Lakers wasted little time in inking the ex-Spring Valley star to a free agent deal once the draft was over.

Both teams open Summer League play on Friday at 8:30 ET at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.