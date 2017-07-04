Sweet homecoming: Army Mom surprises 3-year-old daughter at birthday party

A military mom was reunited just in time for daughter’s big birthday and the Fourth of July.



Breyona Outten is a military police officer with the U.S. Army. She’s served since 2012, but was deployed last year. She was gr anted a week of leave to be able to come home and surprise her daughter, 3-year-old Londyn, at her birthday party.



"When she saw me and she ran around and when I saw her, it was just like my body started shaking,” Breyona said. “It was just a good feeling. I've never felt that before. It’s the longest time I've ever been away from her."



Breyona told WIS the military has opened many doors for her and serving in the Army is allowing her to create a better life for her daughter. While she’s away, Londyn stays with her godmother, Sheree Gaines.



"It was really heartfelt to see her walk through that door and all I could do was cry because I knew she wasn't gonna be able to come home," Gaines said.



While some families may be lounging by the pool today or going to see fireworks, Breyona and London will be enjoying each others’ company today, as well as extended family. To Breyona, that’s the true meaning of the Independence Day celebrations.



"Family is important," she said. "It is why we do everything that we do. It's why we fight for our country so that our families back home are safe."

