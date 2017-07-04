Sweet homecoming: Army Mom surprises 3-year-old daughter at birthday party

Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Search crews have recovered the body of a missing man in Lake Livingston.More >>
Florida monkeys attacked a family at a state park in Ocala, FL.More >>
Police arrested a man Monday who allegedly whipped a woman with jumper cables in front of her children.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.More >>
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.More >>
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.More >>
A military mom was reunited just in time for daughter’s big birthday and the Fourth of July.More >>
People are now petitioning against a plan to transform the South Carolina State House grounds.More >>
SCDNR is patrolling lakes across the state to ensure a safe and happy Fourth of July.More >>
America, get your grills out, and rest in the assurance that Joey Chestnut, the granite rock that is America, once again is world champion in the Nathan's Famous Hotdog eating contest.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man following an alleged hostage incident early Tuesday morning.More >>
The longtime drummer for the late music icon Prince, John Blackwell Jr. passed away on Tuesday following a battle with cancer. He was 43 years old.More >>
If you’re looking to buy some of South Carolina’s favorite summertime staples, you’ll probably be paying more this year.More >>
