Men sought after 39 guns stolen from Lexington Co. store

Lexington County deputies are searching for two men after several guns were taken from a store.

According to officials, the two men broke into JC’s Outdoors in Gilbert on Tuesday and stolen 39 handguns before leaving in a tan Toyota Camry.

We'd like to talk to these men about a break in @ JC's Outdoors today where 39 handguns were stolen. They left in a tan/gold Camry. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o0FCGCGEpQ — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) July 4, 2017

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

