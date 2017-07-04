Men sought after 39 guns stolen from Lexington Co. store - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Men sought after 39 guns stolen from Lexington Co. store

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Lexington County deputies are searching for two men after several guns were taken from a store.

According to officials, the two men broke into JC’s Outdoors in Gilbert on Tuesday and stolen 39 handguns before leaving in a tan Toyota Camry.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly