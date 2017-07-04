5th annual Ryan Rawl memorial event held at State House

Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
The man’s 11-year-old nephew fell into the water when the inflatable he was on flipped over.More >>
The man’s 11-year-old nephew fell into the water when the inflatable he was on flipped over.More >>
After two years of treatment, doctors say there’s nothing more they can do for the teenager’s 11-year-old sister.More >>
After two years of treatment, doctors say there’s nothing more they can do for the teenager’s 11-year-old sister.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspect in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspect in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
Who will achieve hot dog supremacy and take home the coveted mustard belt?More >>
Who will achieve hot dog supremacy and take home the coveted mustard belt?More >>
Teams of two were at the State House this morning for the 5th annual Ryan Rawl Memorial Event. It honors Ryan Rawl, who was killed in Afghanistan by a suicide bomber on June 20th, 2012.More >>
Teams of two were at the State House this morning for the 5th annual Ryan Rawl Memorial Event. It honors Ryan Rawl, who was killed in Afghanistan by a suicide bomber on June 20th, 2012.More >>
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.More >>
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.More >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.More >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.More >>
A 74-year-old Indiana man is out of jail after serving 14 years in connection with the death of a South Carolina cab driver in 1961.More >>
A 74-year-old Indiana man is out of jail after serving 14 years in connection with the death of a South Carolina cab driver in 1961.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man following an alleged hostage incident early Tuesday morning.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man following an alleged hostage incident early Tuesday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.More >>
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.More >>
Safe handling of fireworks can help you save yourself and others from injuries.More >>
Safe handling of fireworks can help you save yourself and others from injuries.More >>
On the historic day of travel will more than 44 million Americans will go 50 miles or more, and roughly 37 million will drive to their destinations.More >>
On the historic day of travel will more than 44 million Americans will go 50 miles or more, and roughly 37 million will drive to their destinations.More >>
As we celebrate our independence this July 4, that will likely mean lots of fireworks here in the Midlands and that can be a problem for some of our veterans living in the area.More >>
As we celebrate our independence this July 4, that will likely mean lots of fireworks here in the Midlands and that can be a problem for some of our veterans living in the area.More >>