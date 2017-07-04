5th annual Ryan Rawl memorial event held at State House

Hundreds put their strength to the test to honor a fallen hero this Independence Day.

Teams of two were at the State House this morning for the 5th annual Ryan Rawl Memorial Event. It honors Ryan Rawl, who was killed in Afghanistan by a suicide bomber on June 20, 2012.

In the event, teams of two took on boot camp style challenges.

Proceeds and donations will go towards the minor cost of the event, and to a scholarship in the memory of Rawl.

