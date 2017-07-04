Indiana man connected to SC cab driver's death released from prison

A 74-year-old Indiana man is out of jail after serving 14 years in connection with the death of a South Carolina cab driver in 1961.

Edward Freiburger entered an Alford plea last month to voluntary manslaughter in the death of John Orner.

The plea allows Freiburger to maintain his innocence while acknowledging there was enough evidence that he could be convicted.

Freiburger was sentenced to life in 2002 after being convicted of Orner's murder.

Freiburger's attorney says his conviction was overturned after it was discovered the jury wasn't provided evidence that a 1961 SLED ballistics examiner concluded that a weapon not belonging to Freiburger was the murder weapon.

