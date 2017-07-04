Man arrested following early-morning hostage incident in Columbia

Richland County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man following an alleged hostage incident early Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to a home on the 6600 block of Two Notch Road around 5 a.m. and found three victims inside the house with a man armed with a handgun.

The department's special response team entered the home around 8:30 a.m. to get the victims, a woman, and two men, out of the home.

The suspect was then arrested and detained. His identity has not been released.

The details of the incident are under investigation and have not been released at this time.

