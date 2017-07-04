2 displaced after early morning house fire in Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

2 displaced after early morning house fire in Columbia

Columbia firefighters quelled a house fire early Tuesday morning that displaced two residents. 

Columbia Fire officials say a home on the 40 block of Dumont Street in South Columbia went up in flames are 1:30 a.m.

The residents were not injured, but two people no longer have a place to live. The Red Cross is assisting them at this time.

Investigators haven't said what caused the fire, but the Richland County Fire Marshal is investigating.

