2 displaced after early morning house fire in Columbia

Columbia firefighters quelled a house fire early Tuesday morning that displaced two residents.

Columbia Fire officials say a home on the 40 block of Dumont Street in South Columbia went up in flames are 1:30 a.m.

The residents were not injured, but two people no longer have a place to live. The Red Cross is assisting them at this time.

FINALUPDATE: scene under control cause of fire under investigation by RC Fire Marshal #scnews pic.twitter.com/xHJUHukjdi — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 4, 2017

Investigators haven't said what caused the fire, but the Richland County Fire Marshal is investigating.

