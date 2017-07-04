FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot as a firecracker on July 4

A touch drier air looks to be moving into the state on this Independence Day.

Still, it will be hot and humid, just not as many storms today. Highs will reach the middle 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees.

A typical July forecast for the rest of the week. A very weak cold front could make it here by the weekend giving us increased afternoon storm chances over the weekend into early next week.

Until then, look for hot steamy days with isolated to scattered thunderstorms.

Today (Independence Day): Morning patchy fog otherwise, mostly sunny with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to early evening. Highs the middle 90s.

Wednesday thru Friday: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 90s.

