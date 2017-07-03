Enforcing fireworks rules is a part of the July 4th holiday for Midlands law enforcement

So far the fourth of July holiday has been another busy one for men and women working in law enforcement.

That’s because of the number of fireworks-related calls they have to answer. The Columbia Police Department says it sees a spike in those calls every July fourth as well as during New Year's celebrations.



They say in many cases people mistake the sound of some fireworks for gunfire and that leaves them having to investigate. Responders want to encourage everyone to use their fireworks responsibly and obey the curfews for setting them off in your area.

“It’s not to punish anybody or to make it hard for people to have fun. We want you to have fun,” said Lt. Daniel Wesley of the Columbia Police Department, “We want you to enjoy this holiday. We want the kids to have a momentous occasion but we just want everybody to be safe and respectful to others.”

The nightly time where fireworks can no longer legally be set off varies from one municipality to the next.

The best way to find out the guidelines for where you live is to contact your county or town office or area law enforcement agency.

