Woman dies in two-vehicle accident in Aiken County

A 26-year-old woman has died after her car was involved in an accident in Beech Island on Monday.

Officials said the woman was driving east on Highway 278 near Hammond Road in a 2007 Toyota Camry when the car entered the opposite lane and hit a Ford F-150 in a head-on collision.

Aiken County Coroner Tin Carlton said the driver of the car, identified as Britney McGee of Warrenville, S.C., died from multiple body trauma.

The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical attention after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Carlton, officials are continuing to investigate the accident.

