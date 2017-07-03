Woman dies in two-vehicle accident in Aiken County

The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.More >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.More >>
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.More >>
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.More >>
South Korean military says North Korea launches ballistic missile, part of a string of test-firings in recent months.More >>
South Korean military says North Korea launches ballistic missile, part of a string of test-firings in recent months.More >>
One officer took the spray from the man, who then lunged forward and slapped the officer in the face.More >>
One officer took the spray from the man, who then lunged forward and slapped the officer in the face.More >>
The arsenal you and your family have acquired for your Fourth of July festivities is nothing to sneeze at, but in order to not bother your freedom-loving neighbors, knowing South Carolina's laws may be your best be in having a fun and safe holiday.More >>
The arsenal you and your family have acquired for your Fourth of July festivities is nothing to sneeze at, but in order to not bother your freedom-loving neighbors, knowing South Carolina's laws may be your best be in having a fun and safe holiday.More >>
A 26-year-old woman has died after her car was involved in an accident on Monday.More >>
A 26-year-old woman has died after her car was involved in an accident on Monday.More >>
As cities and town host July Fourth parades and fireworks, some minorities are expressing mixed feelings about celebrating in an atmosphere of tension on several fronts.More >>
As cities and town host July Fourth parades and fireworks, some minorities are expressing mixed feelings about celebrating in an atmosphere of tension on several fronts.More >>
Authorities say abduction suspect Brendt Christensen attended a vigil Thursday for missing student Yingying Zhang, the victim in the case.More >>
Authorities say abduction suspect Brendt Christensen attended a vigil Thursday for missing student Yingying Zhang, the victim in the case.More >>
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.More >>
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.More >>
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.More >>
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.More >>