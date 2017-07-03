Store employee recovering from stroke throws first pitch at Fireflies game

An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
The gruesome decapitation of a Jackson man still remains a mystery. Now a human rights organization is pleading for justice and answers in the death of Jeremy Jerome Jackson. The 30-year-old was found decapitated June 10th.More >>
The gruesome decapitation of a Jackson man still remains a mystery. Now a human rights organization is pleading for justice and answers in the death of Jeremy Jerome Jackson. The 30-year-old was found decapitated June 10.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
South Korean military says North Korea launches ballistic missile, part of a string of test-firings in recent months.More >>
South Korean military says North Korea launches ballistic missile, part of a string of test-firings in recent months.More >>
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.More >>
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.More >>
As cities and town host July Fourth parades and fireworks, some minorities are expressing mixed feelings about celebrating in an atmosphere of tension on several fronts.More >>
As cities and town host July Fourth parades and fireworks, some minorities are expressing mixed feelings about celebrating in an atmosphere of tension on several fronts.More >>
Authorities say abduction suspect Brendt Christensen attended a vigil Thursday for missing student Yingying Zhang, the victim in the case.More >>
Authorities say abduction suspect Brendt Christensen attended a vigil Thursday for missing student Yingying Zhang, the victim in the case.More >>
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.More >>
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.More >>
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.More >>
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.More >>
After three drownings each so far in 2017 in Lexington County and in Richland County, swim instructors offer tips on how to keep you safe in the water over the long July 4 holiday weekend.More >>
After three drownings each so far in 2017 in Lexington County and in Richland County, swim instructors offer tips on how to keep you safe in the water over the long Fourth of July holiday weekend.More >>
Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.More >>
Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.More >>
A local grocery store employee who nearly lost his life was the center of attention at Spirit Communications Park on Monday night.More >>
A local grocery store employee who nearly lost his life was the center of attention at Spirit Communications Park on Monday night.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers are working an accident Monday afternoon that's causing a part of Interstate 20 to be shut down.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers are working an accident Monday afternoon that's causing a part of Interstate 20 to be shut down.More >>