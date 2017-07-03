Store employee recovering from stroke throws first pitch at Fireflies game

A local grocery store employee who nearly lost his life was the center of attention at Spirit Communications Park on Monday night.

Moses Brown threw out the first pitch before the Fireflies game took on the Rome Braves Monday night for HealthSouth Night.



Brown suffered a stroke a year ago while at work at the Piggly Wiggly on Devine Street in Columbia. He hasn’t been able to work since, as he continues to recover and visit multiple times a week.



"He's certainly an inspiration to us every time he walks in the door," said Darrell Miller, the store’s manager.



For Brown, it’s been a year filled with frustration and setbacks, but also immense support from his Piggly Wiggly family.



"I've recovered a lot. By the grace of God,” Brown said. “He helped me a lot."



The store continues to honor Brown’s almost 30 years of service delivering groceries to those who cannot make it to the grocery store.



"We call it Moses Shops," Miller said. "Our girls do it, but we call is Moses Shops. We do that to keep him involved in what we do here."



While he's not back to delivering groceries just yet, he d ropped the first pitch at the game with style, tackling that challenge like he’s tackled the past year – full speed ahead.



"I can throw with my left hand, I'm really right handed. I throw with my left hand though. But, I think I can do it and throw a strike."



Brown told WIS he’d like to get back to serving the Piggly Wiggly loyal customers as soon as his doctor clears him.



