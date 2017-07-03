18 new South Carolinians celebrate Independence Day in a significant way

Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
A Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy was air lifted to a hospital after crashing during a wild pursuit through Mississippi and Louisiana.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects who exchanged gunfire at Northwoods Mall Monday afternoon.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford told local news media that the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.More >>
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.More >>
Health officials are advising moms about the dangers of eating capsules made from ground-up placentas.More >>
As the two-month anniversary of the devastating October flood creeps near, a lengthy list of damaged and destroyed dams shrinks.More >>
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.More >>
As cities and town host July Fourth parades and fireworks, some minorities are expressing mixed feelings about celebrating in an atmosphere of tension on several fronts.More >>
Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.More >>
Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.More >>
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.More >>
If you are planning on enjoying the 4th at home with friends and holding your own fireworks celebration, there are risks involved.More >>
Eighteen people from around the world cast their old allegiances and became U.S. citizens.More >>
