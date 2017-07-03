State officials considering giving voter information to Trump administration

The South Carolina Election Commission is considering a request from the Donald Trump Administration's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity to give up data on state voters.

The Election Commission received a forwarded request from the Secretary of State Mark Hammond's office around 3:30 p.m.

Trump established the commission in an effort to combat voter fraud the president alleged during the 2016 Presidential Campaign. The commission has asked all 50 states to provide them with voter names, parts of Social Security numbers, party identifications if possible, and voting histories.

So far, over 24 states have declined the request, largely on privacy concerns.

Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said the commission will consider the request, but has to check with state law first. Whitmire said some of the items the Election Integrity Commission is specifically requesting -- such as Social Security numbers -- cannot be released because of state law.

The spokesman said the commission has data from every voter in all 46 counties, but that data does not contain information such as party ID and voting history.

Whitmire said the commission has until July 14 to make a decision.

Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted several statements on the Election Integrity Commission's work so far.

By law, the SC Election Commission maintains the list of registered voters for all 46 counties (1/3) — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) July 3, 2017

They are required to make the list available to the public upon request and Social Security numbers are never disclosed. (2/3) — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) July 3, 2017

Constitution ensures voters ballot choices will always be secret. Americans have died protecting this freedom (3/3) ???????? — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) July 3, 2017

