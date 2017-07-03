Overturned tractor trailer causing traffic trouble on I-20 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Mike DeSumma/WIS) (Source: Mike DeSumma/WIS)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers are working an accident Monday afternoon that's causing a part of Interstate 20 to be shut down. 

According to the state Department of Public Safety, that crash involving an overturned tractor trailer happened near mile marker 87 in the westbound lane of I-20, which is just before the Lugoff exit.

Injuries have been reported. 

Troopers are expected to be at the scene for several hours as they work to clean up after the accident.

