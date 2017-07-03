Overturned tractor trailer causing traffic trouble on I-20

South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers are working an accident Monday afternoon that's causing a part of Interstate 20 to be shut down.

According to the state Department of Public Safety, that crash involving an overturned tractor trailer happened near mile marker 87 in the westbound lane of I-20, which is just before the Lugoff exit.

RIGHT NOW: #I-20WB in Kershaw County still closed down due to overturned tractor trailer @wis10 pic.twitter.com/iN7SdMwhgd — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) July 3, 2017

Tractor trailer is on its side off the highway. Injuries are reported @wis10 pic.twitter.com/v4oX7i0Mrn — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) July 3, 2017

Injuries have been reported.

Troopers are expected to be at the scene for several hours as they work to clean up after the accident.

