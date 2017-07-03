LIVE: Vehicle plows into group of pedestrians in Boston - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE: Vehicle plows into group of pedestrians in Boston

(Source: CNN) (Source: CNN)
BOSTON, MA (WIS) -

HAPPENING NOW: Law enforcement officials are investigating a car driving into a crowd in Boston this afternoon. 

Details are limited at this time. 

MOBILE USERS: To watch in the app, click here. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly