Midlands auto dealership suspended after DMV complaints

S&D Auto Sales of West Columbia, a used car dealership on Airport Boulevard, is now in the process of serving a seven-day suspension as mandated by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

This comes after a number of complaints have been brought against the dealership.

In moving to suspend S&D’s license, SCDMV cited three cases in which S&D failed to deliver titles to paying customers within 45 days.

The suspension started Sunday and lasts through Saturday. DMV told WIS that S&D did not appeal the notice of suspension.

During the suspension, S&D’s dealer license will have to be removed from public view. All dealer plates will have to be secured inside the dealership’s office.

This is the first time S&D has been suspended.

Per DMV policy, dealerships are put on seven-day suspension if they rack up 12 points against their dealer's license within three years. However, according to documents, S&D has racked up 28 points against its license since March 2016.

