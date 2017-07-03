Midlands auto dealership suspended after DMV complaints

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Law enforcement officials are investigating a car driving into a crowd in Boston this afternoon.More >>
Law enforcement officials are investigating a car driving into a crowd in Boston this afternoon.More >>
S&D Auto Sales of West Columbia, a used car dealership on Airport Boulevard, is now in the process of serving a seven-day suspension as mandated by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
S&D Auto Sales of West Columbia, a used car dealership on Airport Boulevard, is now in the process of serving a seven-day suspension as mandated by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Deputies responded to South State Bank, located at 2010 Clemson Road, following a bank robbery call around 1 p.m. Monday.More >>
Deputies responded to South State Bank, located at 2010 Clemson Road, following a bank robbery call around 1 p.m. Monday.More >>
A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.More >>
A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.More >>
A man and woman are each being held on a million-dollar bond after investigators say a 3-year-old child was severely burned on their feet and legs.More >>
A man and woman are each being held on a million-dollar bond after investigators say a 3-year-old child was severely burned on their feet and legs.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to vandalism at a cemetery overnight Saturday into Sunday.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection with a vandalism case at a cemetery overnight Saturday into Sunday.More >>
The Richland County Coroner says a man injured in a crash on Interstate 20 last week has died.More >>
The Richland County Coroner says a man injured in a crash on Interstate 20 last week has died.More >>
When the FLW Forrest Wood Cup returns to Lake Murray for the third time in nine years, it's expected to bring millions into the area economy.More >>
When the FLW Forrest Wood Cup returns to Lake Murray for the third time in nine years, it's expected to bring millions into the area economy.More >>