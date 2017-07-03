RCSD investigates Clemson Rd. bank robbery

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a bank robbery on Monday.

Deputies responded to South State Bank, located at 2010 Clemson Road, following a bank robbery call around 1 p.m. Monday.

Deputies said the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information about this crime, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers

