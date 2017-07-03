Dream Car and Bike Show raises donations for charity - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Dream Car and Bike Show raises donations for charity

By Caroline Patrickis, Reporter
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Some serious horsepower was on display Sunday afternoon in Columbia.

The third annual American Dream Car and Bike Show was held at Charles W. Johnson stadium Sunday.

It featured more than 400 custom motorcycles and cars.

The event had local food vendors, music and entertainment for children.

A portion of the proceeds go toward non-profit services like the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.

