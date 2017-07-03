Independence Day holiday tradition continues at Columbia church - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Independence Day holiday tradition continues at Columbia church

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces were honored at a long-standing July 4th celebration at a Columbia church Sunday evening.

First Baptist Church of Columbia hosted its 30th Annual Carolina Celebration of Liberty Sunday.

Hundreds participated in the holiday weekend tradition.

WISTV's Joe Pinner has served as the MC of the event for each of the past 30 years.

