Chance of afternoon thunderstorms through week

Hot and humid conditions of summer roll on this week with our daily chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe with gusty winds and very heavy rain.

Small disturbances will move through the state during the week ahead which will increase afternoon rain chances those days. Highs will be in middle 90s much of the week.



Monday: Increasing clouds by afternoon with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s

Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms ending by midnight, muggy. Lows middle 70s



Tuesday- Thursday: Partly cloudy through mid morning, then increasing clouds with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Storms will develop by afternoon and last on/off through much of the evening. Hot and muggy with highs in the middle 90s. Overnight lows in the middle 70s

