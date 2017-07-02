Deputies need help identifying "who's there" from surveillance video

Lexington County Sheriff's Deputies are asking the public for help identifying two men captured on video knocking on a door just before the house was burglarized.

Sunday afternoon the LCSD sent out the video in this Tweet:

Deputies say they knocked on the front door of a home on Daybreak Drive in Gaston moments before it was burglarized on June 16. Someone broke into the back of the house and stole a gun and some electronics.

Investigators want to talk to the two men to see if they have any information on the burglary.

If you recognize the men in the video, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

