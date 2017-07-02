CPD: "Who would destroy items at a final resting place?"

Columbia Police are investigating vandalism at a cemetery overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The vandalism occurred at Greenlawn Memorial Park off Leesburg Road, according to several tweets from the Columbia Police Department.

Crimestoppers: Someone damaged multiple headstone vases & flowers at Greenlawn Memorial Park overnight/early this morning. pic.twitter.com/NhJ2hAREGa — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 2, 2017

The vandals damaged grave markers and headstone vases to more than 100 grave sites. Flowers were shredded, vases were dislodged and debris was strewn throughout the cemetery.

Damage done? An estimated $10K worth. Who would destroy items at a final resting place? Call 1-888-CRIME-SC with tips. pic.twitter.com/Jgdh19SY6a — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 2, 2017

Vandalism address: 845 Leesburg Road. Not one specific area at Greenlawn Memorial Park was targeted. Appears to be more scattered. pic.twitter.com/huKXbCniiq — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 2, 2017

The cemetery manager tells WIS at least a dozen families went there after church Sunday morning to find their loved ones' graves damaged. She said the vandals caused about $15,000 in damage.

“We are deeply saddened by the destruction and vandalism that occurred in our cemetery this weekend, said general manager Suzanne Elkins. "We wish to assure our families that we are fully committed to restoring the park and bringing the gravesites back to their dignified and respectable standards."

Cemetery crews spent most of Sunday cleaning up the damage. The cemetery manager said security cameras and additional lighting will be installed.

If you have any information that could help police make an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

