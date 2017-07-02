Gamecocks continue Japan road trip with Sunday scrimmage

TOKYO (WIS) -- South Carolina senior forward A'ja Wilson asserted herself early and throughout her minutes against the Japan National Team Sunday afternoon. The two-time reigning SEC Player of the Year posted 11 points and 11 rebounds in the 30-minute scrimmage, adding a field goal and a rebound in limited action during a separate score-stop-score drill.

Wilson used her physical presence and strength to power her way to the basket, where she was routinely fouled, especially early in the competition as she took 10 free throws in the opening 10-minute period alone. On the other end of the floor, the 6-foot-5 Hopkins, S.C., native controlled the glass, grabbing 10 of her 11 boards on the defensive end, often after altering shots.

Late in the scrimmage, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley went to her more inexperienced players, giving the Gamecocks' freshmen and sophomores extended time to feel the game.

The 2017 NCAA National Champion Gamecocks are playing three exhibition games against Japan's National Team.

Via Twitter, the team posted a video of their cultural experiences in Tokyo:

Can't miss a chance to sing and dance - Cultural exchange! #Gamecocks in ???? pic.twitter.com/I2LB6gFEj7 — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) July 1, 2017

The Gamecocks have one more practice on Monday before closing their trip with a similar scrimmage/drill contest against Japan on Tuesday morning.

