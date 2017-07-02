Minister dies following crash last week

The Richland County Coroner says a man injured in a crash on Interstate 20 last week has died.

Coroner Gary Watts says Paul Cheezem, 60, of Batesburg-Leesville died Saturday afternoon. Watts says Cheezem was taken to the hospital after the crash on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 77 on June 27.

The cause of Rev. Cheezem's death is under investigation.

Cheezem was a minister with the United Methodist Church in Saluda.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

