Man dies from injuries suffered in crash last week

The Richland County Coroner says a man injured in a crash on Interstate 20 last week has died.

Coroner Gary Watts says Paul Cheezem, 60, of Batesburg-Leesville died Saturday afternoon. Watts says Cheezem was taken to the hospital after the crash on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 77 on June 27.

The cause of Cheezem's death is under investigation.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.