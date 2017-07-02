Kingston to keep Meyers on coaching staff - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -

University of South Carolina Baseball Coach Mark Kingston has decided to keep pitching coach Jerry Meyers on the Gamecocks staff, The Big Spur reported Sunday.

Kingston continues to assemble his staff after he was hired last week to replace Chad Holbrook, who resigned at the end of the season. On Saturday, Kingston announced he was bringing University of South Florida assistant coach Mike Current to the Gamecocks.

Meyers rejoined the South Carolina coaching staff in August 2010 as pitching coach and associate head coach after six-years at Old Dominion. He was also the team’s pitching coach under Ray Tanner from 1997-2004.

