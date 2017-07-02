Heat continues for 4th of July holiday

There will be plenty of heat and humidity to finish out the first weekend of July. Highs will reach the middle 90s but the heat index is expected to reach 104°. We are expecting a few widely scattered storms late Sunday afternoon into the evening.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warmer and higher humidity. 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs middle 90s, Heat Index 104°

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, highs low 90s. 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

July 4th: Partly cloudy, warmer, highs middle 90s. 50% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

