Funeral Saturday for USC medical student who died in Peru

Seth Thomas was last seen when he left for a hike in Peru on Friday. (Source: Janet Thomas)

Saturday friends and family gathered for the funeral of a University of South Carolina medical student found dead while abroad last weekend.

Seth Thomas' body was found Sunday after he had gone on a hiking trip in Peru.

He was there working in a clinical program through Augusta University with a Peruvian non-profit to improve women's health.

Saturday hundreds of people attended his funeral at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church.

Friends and family say he was a lover of God, a thinker, he was studying medicine at USC, he loved to write and play music.

"I enjoyed catching up on his college life, and what he was doing what he was studying," said his piano teacher Dolly Powell. "He was full of knowledge. He was so interesting to talk to. I treasured every minute with him."

"Absolutely Seth left a mark on me. You have students come into your life and they grow up and go," said Thomas' violin teacher Jarrod Haning. "Some of them keep playing, some of them stop. Seth kept playing. When you work with a student for six years and they keep playing, it leaves something with you."

