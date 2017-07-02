Funeral Saturday for USC medical student who died in Peru

The video is an altered version of a WWE stunt Trump was involved with.More >>
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.More >>
The man also lost three-quarters of his blood in the accident.More >>
Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton, aka Finese2Tymes, along with another suspect was taken into custody early Sunday moring outside of Side Effects Club in Birmingham.More >>
Two Columbus children, who were believed to be in danger, are now safe.More >>
The Richland County Coroner says a man injured in a crash on Interstate 20 last week has died.More >>
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.More >>
Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.More >>
Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.More >>
Laws taking effect Saturday will expand the places people can carry concealed guns in various states.More >>
Health officials are advising moms about the dangers of eating capsules made from ground-up placentas.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the man she says drowned in Lake Murray early Sunday morning.More >>
Both lanes are open on I-26 at Mile Marker 61 in Polk County after an early morning rollover crash involving a tanker, per the NCDOT incident map.More >>
There will be plenty of heat and humidity to finish out the first weekend of July.More >>
Central Illinois man charged with kidnapping visiting University of Illinois scholar from China who authorities believe to be dead.More >>
