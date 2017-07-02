Former Gamecock punter dies

A former Gamecock and pro football player has passed away.

Details are limited, but those close with Max Runager's family tell us the former Gamecock punter has died.

Runager played at the University of South Carolina from 1974-1978 before spending more than 10 years in the NFL in Philadelphia, San Francisco and Cleveland.

He punted for two Super Bowl-winning teams during his career.

He was 61 years old.

Runager's bio from the University of South Carolina Athletics:

Arguably the best punter in Carolina football history, Max Runager was a three-year starter and team captain in 1978. The strong-legged punter is tied for fourth in school history with a career punting average of 41.1 yards and was selected as the punter on South Carolina's all-time modern era team. Runager was selected to play in the Canadian-American Bowl following his senior season and then was an eighth round selection by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1979 NFL draft. He spent 11 years in the National Football League with the Eagles, 49ers and Browns and he punted for two Super Bowl teams, the 1980 Eagles and the 1984 49ers. Runager was elected to the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.

