Man drowns while swimming near Lake Murray Dam - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man drowns while swimming near Lake Murray Dam

By Allie Spillyards, Anchor/Reporter
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the man she says drowned in Lake Murray early Sunday morning.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says 33-year-old Austin Carson was swimming with a friend near the Lake Murray Dam when he drowned sometime around 2:00 a.m.

According to emergency officials, Carson was struggling to stay afloat.
 
His body was recovered a short time later.
 
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate.

