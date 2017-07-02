Man drowns while swimming near Lake Murray Dam

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the man she says drowned in Lake Murray early Sunday morning.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says 33-year-old Austin Carson was swimming with a friend near the Lake Murray Dam when he drowned sometime around 2:00 a.m.



According to emergency officials, Carson was struggling to stay afloat.



His body was recovered a short time later.



The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate.

