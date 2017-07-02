Man drowns while swimming near Lake Murray Dam

Health officials are advising moms about the dangers of eating capsules made from ground-up placentas.More >>
Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton, aka Finese2Tymes, along with another suspect was taken into custody early Sunday moring outside of Side Effects Club in Birmingham.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An Amber Alert has been issued across the state of Georgia for two children last seen in Columbus. One-and-a-half-year-old, Hayden Faulk and five-year-old, Brantley Faulk were last seen Sunday, July 2nd. The children are believed to be traveling with suspect, Joey Faulk, in a 1997 silver Ford-150 vehicle. That vehicle was last known to be traveling south, towards Mobile, Alabama. If you have information related to this Amber Alert, contact the ...More >>
The video is an altered version of a WWE stunt Trump was involved with.More >>
Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.More >>
Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing his personal attacks on the anchors of "Morning Joe.".More >>
Laws taking effect Saturday will expand the places people can carry concealed guns in various states.More >>
Central Illinois man charged with kidnapping visiting University of Illinois scholar from China who authorities believe to be dead.More >>
The Chapin Business and Technology park that was supposed to be completed last year is delayed once again.More >>
South Carolina legislators expect to wait until January to take up Gov. Henry McMaster's budget vetoes, leaving in limbo more than $20 million intended to replace school buses that are decades old and prone to...More >>
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the man she says drowned in Lake Murray early Sunday morning.More >>
