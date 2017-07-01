Kingston makes his first hire

If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
JPD Commander Tyree Jones says officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 5-year-old boy.More >>
JPD Commander Tyree Jones says officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 5-year-old boy.More >>
The South Carolina Gamecocks have hired their next head baseball coach in Mark Kingston.More >>
The South Carolina Gamecocks have hired their next head baseball coach in Mark Kingston.More >>
UK Head Coach John Calipari responded to rumors he's in talks with the New York Knicks via Twitter late Thursday night.More >>
UK Head Coach John Calipari responded to rumors he's in talks with the New York Knicks via Twitter late Thursday night.More >>
"Athlon Sports & Life" magazine is great at making lists and who doesn't love a good list? The latest one ranks all 130 college football head coaches. The factors used in the ranking - everything.More >>
"Athlon Sports & Life" magazine is great at making lists and who doesn't love a good list? The latest one ranks all 130 college football head coaches. The factors used in the ranking - everything.More >>
Florida breaks open the game in 8th inning, and beats LSU 6-1 for its first national title in baseball.More >>
Florida breaks open the game in 8th inning, and beats LSU 6-1 for its first national title in baseball.More >>
LSU shot themselves in the foot one too many times in Tuesday's 6-1 loss.More >>
LSU shot themselves in the foot one too many times in Tuesday's 6-1 loss.More >>
More Hail State history in 2017. Brent Rooker officially won the SEC Triple Crown on Tuesday night. The Tennessee native finished his final season in maroon and white with a .387 batting average, 23 home runs, and 82 RBI.More >>
More Hail State history in 2017. Brent Rooker officially won the SEC Triple Crown on Tuesday night. The Tennessee native finished his final season in maroon and white with a .387 batting average, 23 home runs, and 82 RBI.More >>
Now that LSU’s season is over, it’s time to take a quick peek at the 2018 roster.More >>
Now that LSU’s season is over, it’s time to take a quick peek at the 2018 roster.More >>