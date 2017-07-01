Kingston makes his first hire

South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston has made his first hire.

TheBigSpur.com has learned that USF assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Mike Current will join Kingston in Columbia as a part of his staff in the same role. During his time at USF, Current served as the team's assistant coach, recruiting coordinator, hitting coach and worked with the outfielders.

According to his USF bio, Current was also instrumental in piloting the Bulls to secure a consensus top 10 recruiting class in the fall of 2015 (No. 5 by Perfect Game, No. 7 according to D1Baseball.com, No. 8 ranking by Baseball America and No. 9 from Collegiate Baseball). It was the program’s first ever top 25 recruiting class.

Current was a part of Kingston’s staff at Illinois State before following him to USF for the 2015 season. He earned his master’s degree in sport management from Illinois State in May 2007, and has a wife, Heather, and daughter, Evelyn.

