Police identify, charge second person in connection to apartment complex shooting

Columbia police have identified and charged a second person involved in a shooting that happened Friday on Falling Springs Road.

Tommy Truong Le, 19, faces multiple charges including unlawfully carrying a pistol and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Officers say Le did not have a valid concealed weapons permit when he brought a gun with him during a plan to sell a $1,000 watch to Zayvonne Green. Green stole the watch along with a cell phone from Le and then attempted to flee the scene with a friend. Green’s friend was then shot in the buttocks and hand.

Le and his friend stayed with the victim and called the authorities while Green ran into a nearby apartment. When officers arrived they aided the victim until EMS arrived.

Green was found by officers shortly after the shooting hiding in a closet. He was arrested and charged with Larceny.

Le was also arrested and taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He has since been released on a personal recognizance bond.

