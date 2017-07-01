Police identify, charge second person in connection to apartment complex shooting

If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
JPD Commander Tyree Jones says officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 5-year-old boy.More >>
JPD Commander Tyree Jones says officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 5-year-old boy.More >>
Laws taking effect Saturday will expand the places people can carry concealed guns in various states.More >>
Laws taking effect Saturday will expand the places people can carry concealed guns in various states.More >>
Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.More >>
Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing his personal attacks on the anchors of "Morning Joe.".More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing his personal attacks on the anchors of "Morning Joe.".More >>
Trump jumps intro health care fray to encourage Senate Republicans to repeal 'Obamacare' now, worry about a replacement later.More >>
Trump jumps intro health care fray to encourage Senate Republicans to repeal 'Obamacare' now, worry about a replacement later.More >>
Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left multiple people injured.More >>
Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left multiple people injured.More >>
A pedestrian who was hit by a car Friday night is now facing charges, according to the Columbia Police Department.More >>
A pedestrian who was hit by a car Friday night is now facing charges, according to the Columbia Police Department.More >>
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.More >>
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.More >>
South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston has made his first hire.More >>
South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston has made his first hire.More >>
Central Illinois man charged with kidnapping visiting University of Illinois scholar from China who authorities believe to be dead.More >>
Central Illinois man charged with kidnapping visiting University of Illinois scholar from China who authorities believe to be dead.More >>
Columbia police have identified and charged a second person involved in a shooting that happened Friday on Falling Springs Road.More >>
Columbia police have identified and charged a second person involved in a shooting that happened Friday on Falling Springs Road.More >>