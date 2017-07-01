Police: Pedestrian struck by car now facing charges

Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left multiple people injured.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Anthony Lavarone is a landscaper and says he plans to invest most of the $1 million cash in his startup company.
Ross LeBlanc is a proud St. Bernard Parish native. What he was subjected to this past weekend should happen to no one from Louisiana.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing his personal attacks on the anchors of "Morning Joe.".More >>
Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left multiple people injured.More >>
Trump jumps intro health care fray to encourage Senate Republicans to repeal 'Obamacare' now, worry about a replacement later.More >>
Central Illinois man charged with kidnapping visiting University of Illinois scholar from China who authorities believe to be dead.More >>
A pedestrian who was hit by a car Friday night is now facing charges, according to the Columbia Police Department.More >>
Laws taking effect Saturday will expand the places people can carry concealed guns in various states.More >>
An extensive first-of-its-kind study says global warming is likely to hit southern and poorer US counties harder.More >>
Safe handling of fireworks can help you save yourself and others from injuries.More >>
A 29-year veteran of the South Carolina Highway Patrol is taking over as its new commander.More >>
