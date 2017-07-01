Police: Pedestrian struck by car now facing charges

A pedestrian who was hit by a car Friday night is now facing charges, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Kenneth Benton, 53, has been charged with pedestrian unlawfully in the roadway.

The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on the 5300 block of Forest Drive. Benton was allegedly under the influence of alcohol while he was walking when he was hit by a car. Officers said Benton was walking outside of a pedestrian crosswalk.

Benton suffered multiple injuries including broken bones and was transported to the hospital. The driver and passenger of the car were also taken to the as a precaution.

The driver of the car will not face any charges connected to this incident.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.