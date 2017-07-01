One injured in shooting at local nightclub

Richland County deputies are investigating after a person was shot at a local nightclub early Saturday morning.

Deputies say the victim was sitting in a car outside of Club Vault located at 3106 Broad River Road when another person who was sitting in a different vehicle fired shots. The victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

