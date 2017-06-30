New SC law now requires liability insurance for many businesses looking to serve alcohol

The Fourth of July holiday this year will usher in a new mandate for many bars and restaurants in the state that want to serve alcohol.



That came with the passage of S.116, which is widely known as the Dram Shop bill. Now, any business that wants to provide alcohol for on-premises consumption after 5 p.m. will have to purchase and show proof of liability insurance.

Without it, they will not be able to acquire or renew a state license to serve alcohol.



"It really is a both a safety bill and a responsibility bill to hold the people accountable," said attorney Hugh McAngus with the South Carolina

Association for Justice, which lobbied for the new law.



The insurance helps provide compensation to victims of a DUI-related crash in the event the impaired driver was knowingly overserved at a business.

Supporters of the new law say while many franchise bars and restaurants across the state possess the insurance, there are several others that still do not.

