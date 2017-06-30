RCSD seeks suspect in wanted in armed bank robbery

The Richland County Sheriff's Department needs your help identifying a robber.

Deputies say it happened just before 3 p.m. Friday at the TD Bank at 10000 Two Notch Road. Investigators say the armed robber walked into the bank, presented a note to the victim demanding money.

If you have any information about this crime, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

