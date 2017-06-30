Getting summer headaches? Here are a few remedies.

Summer headaches? Here are the warning signs. (Source: WIS)

The summer season is great for days in the sun- unless you suffer from headaches.

Summer sun and heat can mean an increase in intense attacks for those who deal with headaches and migraines.

Palmetto Health reports that nearly 37 million people in our country suffer from migraines to the point it impacts daily life. In fact, Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group Neurology doctors are looking at different phases of a migraine attack.

When do you need to see a doctor?

If you have two or more headaches each week.

If you're taking over-the-counter pain relievers almost daily.

Or if your headaches are getting worse or changing characteristics.

And here are their tips on how to limit headache triggers.

Stay hydrated. This is important all year but especially in the summer. Dehydration is a major headache and migraine trigger for many people.

Manage stress

Eat a healthy diet and exercise

And track your headaches.

You can use a diary or an app like iHeadache - check out their website by clicking here.

