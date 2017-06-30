Getting summer headaches? Here are a few remedies.

If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.More >>
While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.More >>
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.More >>
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Aiken and Lexington counties until 7 p.m.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Aiken and Lexington counties until 7 p.m.More >>
Liquor distillers in South Carolina are celebrating a new state law that frees them up to allow for more tastings in their shops.More >>
Liquor distillers in South Carolina are celebrating a new state law that frees them up to allow for more tastings in their shops.More >>
Fifteen-year-old Dylan Walker is about to take a running leap into the fight of his life.More >>
Fifteen-year-old Dylan Walker is about to take a running leap into the fight of his life.More >>
As we celebrate our independence this July 4, that will likely mean lots of fireworks here in the Midlands and that can be a problem for some of our veterans living in the area.More >>
As we celebrate our independence this July 4, that will likely mean lots of fireworks here in the Midlands and that can be a problem for some of our veterans living in the area.More >>
The summer season is great for days in the sun- unless you suffer from headaches. Summer sun and heat can mean an increase in intense attacks for those who deal with headaches and migraines.More >>
The summer season is great for days in the sun- unless you suffer from headaches. Summer sun and heat can mean an increase in intense attacks for those who deal with headaches and migraines.More >>
On the historic day of travel will more than 44 million Americans will go 50 miles or more, and roughly 37 million will drive to their destinations.More >>
On the historic day of travel will more than 44 million Americans will go 50 miles or more, and roughly 37 million will drive to their destinations.More >>