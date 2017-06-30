Orangeburg man charged in brother's stabbing death

An Orangeburg man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of his brother following a fight, according to Orangeburg Co. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Everette Prince, 24, formally charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime on Friday.

Deputies were called to an Anderson Street residence in Orangeburg on June 11 after a call was received regarding a possible stabbing. Once at the home, deputies found a 28-year-old man lying on a floor in the home with what appeared to be several stab wounds to the upper body.

EMS workers attended to the victim until a transport vehicle could arrive. The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Witnesses said the victim and Prince were involved in a fight inside the home when Prince broke out a knife and began stabbing the victim.

Bond for Prince was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date.

