What happened to the Chapin Technology park? Budgeting puts project behind schedule

A major project in Chapin is behind schedule and over budget.

The Chapin Business and Technology Park that was supposed to be completed in 2016 is delayed once again. There’s no timeline set for when it will be finished or when it will be finished.

The plans put in place and approved by county council aimed to build a technology park at least five years ago.

You can’t miss the signs of construction as you drive to Chapin down Columbia Avenue. Just near Chapin High School sits a 220-acre property that the county owns.

On Monday, Lexington County Council members heard an earful from Stewart Mungo, the CEO of Mungo Homes.

Mungo Homes and Lexington County had an agreement that if the county built the road and sewer in the area, he would build up a community nearby. In essence, it would create a work-play community.

Lexington County Councilwoman Erin Bergeson confirmed Friday that the project is behind schedule and over budget. The project was supposed to cost $13 million.

At this point, it’s unclear how over budget they are.

Lexington County Councilman Ned Tolar confirmed a $615,000 fountain was purchased for the park. Mungo believes that taxpayers have the right to know what’s going on.

After Monday’s council meeting, a couple of council members are spearheading an effort to get back on track. Councilwoman Erin Bergeson agreed that the council needs to keep promises they make.

Councilman Phil Yarborough criticized county administrators.

“Competent project management is one of the basic job requirement of a county administrator," Yarborough said. "In a county such as ours, there’s simply no excuse for our administrator to so badly mismanage such a straight-forward project. Frankly, if he had worked for me he’d have been let go a long time ago. This kind of mismanagement wouldn’t fly in the business world, and it shouldn’t be acceptable for county government."

All council members said they were embarrassed at Monday’s meeting. This story is developing, check back for more.

