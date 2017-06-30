Mismanagement puts Chapin Technology Park project behind schedule, over budget

A major project in Chapin is behind schedule and over budget.

It's hard to miss the signs of construction as you drive to Chapin down Columbia Avenue. Just near Chapin High School sits a 220-acre property that the county owns and plans to use.

Chapin Business and Technology Park is a business community that was supposed to be completed in 2016.

However, as of Friday, the project is nowhere near completion.

The plans put in place and approved by county council aimed to build a technology park five years ago.

On Monday, Lexington County Council members heard concerns from CEO of Mungo Homes Stewart Mungo, who says the county is not following through with an agreement made in 2012.

Mungo Homes and Lexington County have an agreement that if the county builds the road and sewer in the area, he would build up a community nearby. That part of the project was supposed to be completed in 2012.

As of Friday, there is no sewer access and the road remains closed.

Lexington County Councilwoman Erin Bergeson confirmed Friday that the project is behind schedule and over budget. The project is now running around nearly $14 million. It's estimated by council members it could reach to $20 million once completed.

Lexington County Councilman Ned Tolar confirmed a $615,000 fountain was purchased for the park. Bergeson called the fountain a "sad example of wasting taxpayer dollars for a Class A park."

After Monday’s council meeting, a couple of council members are spearheading an effort to get back on track. Councilwoman Bergeson agreed that the council needs to keep promises they make.

Councilman Phil Yarborough criticized county administrators.

“Competent project management is one of the basic job requirement of a county administrator," Yarborough said. "In a county such as ours, there’s simply no excuse for our administrator to so badly mismanaging such a straight-forward project. Frankly, if he had worked for me he’d have been let go a long time ago. This kind of mismanagement wouldn’t fly in the business world, and it shouldn’t be acceptable for county government."

All council members said they were embarrassed at Monday’s meeting. This story is developing, check back for more.

