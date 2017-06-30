LIVE: Officials to drop arson charges against teens accused of s - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE: Officials to drop arson charges against teens accused of starting TN wildfire

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Fourteen people were killed in the wildfires last November. (WSMV) Fourteen people were killed in the wildfires last November. (WSMV)

Officials in Tennessee say they will drop the charges against two teenagers accused of setting a wildfire that scorched large parts of the Great Smoky Mountains.

