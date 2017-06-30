Forestry Commission worker accidentally shot during training exercise

A member of the state Forestry Commission will have a lengthy recovery process after officials with the state Criminal Justice Academy say he accidentally shot himself during a live fire exercise.

Criminal Justice Academy spokeswoman Florence McCants said the shooting occurred when the man apparently had his finger on the trigger when he was removing his weapon from its holster.

At that point, McCants said, the weapon fired and shot the man in the lower right leg.

The man was taken to Palmetto Health Richland for treatment. He's expected to fully recover.

However, McCants said, he will still have to go through the training again once he's all healed.

