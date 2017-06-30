Forestry Commission worker accidentally shot during training exercise

If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Jameel Muktar said the perpetrator knocked on the window, and when he rolled it down to see what he wanted, the man squirted the clear liquid on them.More >>
Jameel Muktar said the perpetrator knocked on the window, and when he rolled it down to see what he wanted, the man squirted the clear liquid on them.More >>
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.More >>
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
A private plane crashed on I-405 near the John Wayne Airport in Irvine, CA, south of Los Angeles.More >>
A private plane crashed on I-405 near the John Wayne Airport in Irvine, CA, south of Los Angeles.More >>
While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.More >>
While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.More >>
A private plane crashed on I-405 near the John Wayne Airport in Irvine, CA, south of Los Angeles.More >>
A private plane crashed on I-405 near the John Wayne Airport in Irvine, CA, south of Los Angeles.More >>
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.More >>
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.More >>
German lawmakers have agreed to put the legalization of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament's last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law.More >>
German lawmakers have agreed to put the legalization of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament's last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law.More >>
For three weeks, researchers measured the ACE concentrations in two different pools - what they found is grisly and disturbing.More >>
For three weeks, researchers measured the ACE concentrations in two different pools - what they found is grisly and disturbing.More >>
A member of the state Forestry Commission will have a lengthy recovery process after officials with the state Criminal Justice Academy say he accidentally shot himself during a live fire exercise.More >>
A member of the state Forestry Commission will have a lengthy recovery process after officials with the state Criminal Justice Academy say he accidentally shot himself during a live fire exercise.More >>
An extensive first-of-its-kind study says global warming is likely to hit southern and poorer US counties harder.More >>
An extensive first-of-its-kind study says global warming is likely to hit southern and poorer US counties harder.More >>
Fifteen-year-old Dylan Walker is about to take a running leap into the fight of his life.More >>
Fifteen-year-old Dylan Walker is about to take a running leap into the fight of his life.More >>
A man has turned himself in to police in connection to a Lancaster shooting that left two people dead Thursday night.More >>
A man has turned himself in to police in connection to a Lancaster shooting that left two people dead Thursday night.More >>