Looser liquor laws in SC could benefit distillers

Liquor distillers in South Carolina are celebrating a new state law that frees them up to allow for more tastings in their shops.

The law, under H. 3137, allows for mixers or chasers to be used when they offer tastings of their products to customers.

Patrons will also be able to sample 3 ounces of liquor, instead of 1.5 ounces formerly allowed under law. That doubles the legal limit patrons are allowed, which is something Manning Bath says will be good for business.

Bath works at Copper Horse Distilling in Columbia. He says the allowance of cocktails using mixers is a better way to showcase product to customers, rather than have them sample a liquor straight.

