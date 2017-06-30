Guilty plea from man accused of accessing pay-to-view porn site on USC computer

Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Eddie Tipton confessed to writing software that gave him access to winning numbers before they were drawn. And he took advantage of it.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Police made multiple arrests Thursday as part of an undercover operation investigating prostitution-related complaints at three Surfside Beach massage parlors.More >>
While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.More >>
German lawmakers have agreed to put the legalization of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament's last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law.More >>
An extensive first-of-its-kind study says global warming is likely to hit southern and poorer US counties harder.More >>
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.More >>
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.More >>
One person has been charged in connection with an overnight shooting that left one wounded.More >>
A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography containing images of children under the age of 12 that had traveled in interstate/foreign commerce by computer,More >>
Mazda is recalling nearly 228,000 cars in the U.S. because the parking brake may not fully release or could fail to hold the cars, increasing the risk of a rollaway crash.More >>
